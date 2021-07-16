Ray Parlour believes that staying at West Ham United for another season wouldn’t do Declan Rice any harm after he was linked with a possible move to Chelsea FC.

The England midfielder earned lots of praise for his performances for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 as he helped them to reach the final, where they were eventually beaten on penalties by Italy.

Rice, 22, was a top performer for West Ham United last season as he scored two goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League games for the east London side.

The midfielder has long been touted as a possible transfer target for Chelsea FC and it remains to be seen whether he will stay at the London Stadium beyond the summer transfer window.

Rice’s current contract at West Ham United is due to expire in 2024 and former Arsenal star Parlour believes that staying at the east London club for another season would not be the worst situation for the midfielder.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Parlour said: “I think it’s down to the player and I’m sure there will be a lot of takers for Declan Rice after the Euros he’s had as well.

“But I think one more season at West Ham wouldn’t do him no [harm], skipper as well. That’s a big thing for him.”

Chelsea FC are looking to add to their squad this summer as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title next term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip