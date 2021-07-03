Chelsea FC remain interested in a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to prepare their squad for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

Rice has long been touted as a possible target for the Blues and the West Ham midfielder was linked with a move across London when Frank Lampard was still in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the midfielder beyond this summer’s tournament.

Respected Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that Chelsea FC remain interested in a potential deal to sign Rice this summer and that they are also keeping an eye on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “Always keep an eye on Declan Rice.

“Declan Rice has always been the main target in midfield for Frank Lampard and now Thomas Tuchel.

“They want to do something in midfield. It could be Declan Rice.

“Saul Niguez is another player they’ve been considering but there’s nothing advanced yet. He’s leaving Atletico Madrid this summer because they’re signing Rodrigo De Paul.”

Rice has been earning lots of praise for his performances for West Ham United lately and he scored two goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League games last term.

The midfielder made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers last term and has started all four of England’s games at Euro 2020.

