Chelsea FC have a “strong interest” in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has been earning praise for his solid performances at Euro 2020 as the midfielder helped England to reach Sunday’s final against Italy.

Rice has started all six of England’s games at Euro 2020 and he has been in solid form for Gareth Southgate’s men.

The midfielder made 32 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham United last season, scoring two goals and making one assist for the Hammers in the top flight.

Chelsea FC were credited with an interest in landing Rice while Frank Lampard was still in charge, but according to Romano, the Blues remain keen on the midfielder this summer along with their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Rice has always been appreciated by Chelsea and also Manchester United.

“If Manchester United go for [Eduardo] Camavinga, I don’t see Manchester United also going for Declan Rice. So they will have to make a decision.

“The price of Rice is also important. West Ham have no intention to making a discount for him.

“Chelsea have a strong interest in Declan Rice. They like the player. Thomas Tuchel likes the player. We will see if they can find an agreement.

“If they will open an official negotiation with West Ham after last summer it was a complicated one. They’re really interested in Rice.”

Chelsea FC are looking to add to their squad this summer as they bid to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

The Blues finished in fourth place and won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel last term.

