Reporter delivers update on Chelsea FC interest in Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC are still keen on a move to bring Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The south west London side have been heavily linked with a big-money swoop to bring the 20-year-old striker to the Premier League this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents and he was in superb form for Dortmund last season.

The Norway international netted 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games last season and he also scored 10 times in the Champions League for the German side.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to conclude what would be a blockbuster deal for the young forward.

It has recently been suggested that the Blues would consider offering Dortmund a player-plus-cash deal, with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi named as potential candidates to head to Dortmund.

Reporter Castles has now provided a detailed update on the situation as things stand, with the Blues still being linked with a move for Haaland.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “It’s a fascinating offer Chelsea have made – Abraham and Hudson Odoi are two talented English footballers.

“They know Dortmund have a history of taking players from England. Dortmund can say to them, ‘look what’s happened with [Jadon] Sancho and [Jude] Bellingham’. This is a good place for you to go and further your career with the idea you go back to England in a few years.

“They’re a bit older than Dortmund usually recruit from England but if you’re losing Haaland, Abraham as a replacement isn’t the same player but he’s not a completely different kind of player.

“Dortmund’s brief is [that] Haaland is not for sale unless they get a different offer.

[Roman] Abramovich and Tuchel are driving this. Abramovich wants Haaland because he thinks he’s getting the top attacking talent outside of [Kylian] Mbappe in world football.

“He thinks he’s prepared to come to Chelsea and Haaland would give Chelsea the chance to win the league again.

“If they can do the deal now, they steal a march on their rivals. Abramovich is prepared to pay the massive agent fees that Mino Raiola and Alfe Haaland are looking for. They’re prepared to sanction the €30m net wages that Haaland has been looking for.

“Dortmund have to see how much they can get out of Chelsea in terms of a transfer fee or transfer fee and players that they’re interested in.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth and won the Champions League last season.

