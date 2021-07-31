Chelsea FC should go all out to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Craig Burley.

The Norway international’s future has been a talking point this summer as he continues to be linked with a possible move away from Dortmund.

The 21-year-old was in superb form for the German club last season, scoring 27 goals in the Bundesliga and netting 10 times in the Champions League.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young talents and he has been in top form for the German club lately.

It remains to be seen whether the south west London side will indeed make a big-money move for Haaland this summer or not.

However, Burley feels that this is the perfect time for the Blues to break the bank and table a huge offer to bring the Norwegian forward to the English capital.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Burley said: “This is the one guy in world football I would break the bank for at the moment.

“You’re buying longevity, you’re buying a player who, it’s scary to say, can still get better. Power and pace, poise at the end and finishing [in front of goal]. Everything we’ve seen from this young man.

“He’s a bank breaker. The clubs who are able to do it, they have to go to their investors and say, ‘we’ve got to get this man’. You go and slap down the biggest offer you can on Dortmund’s table – £150m or whatever.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League and won the Champions League last season under Thomas Tuchel.

Despite all of the speculation linking the Blues with new signings, they have only so far signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli in the current transfer window.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip