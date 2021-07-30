Journalist delivers latest update on Chelsea FC and Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC remain interested in a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer as they look to beat other top clubs to his signature, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The 21-year-old’s future has been a talking point this summer amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund following his excellent form for the German club.

Haaland scored an astonishing 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season, and he also netted 10 times in the Champions League for the German side.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in a potential big-money deal to land Haaland this summer as the Blues set about adding to their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

According to Castles, Chelsea FC do hold a strong interest in signing the Norway international this summer and they would be prepared to offer Timo Werner as part of a deal for the attacker.

However, Dortmund are reluctant to sell and would only be interested in a cash-only deal if they were to let Haaland go, according to the journalist.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast this week, Castles said: “I think it depends on the level to which Roman Abramovich [who is driving the deal] is prepared to go to sign Haaland.

“As we’ve discussed on a number of occasions, what Chelsea are doing here is trying to take the opportunity to beat clubs who Haaland would probably prefer to go to.

“They’re interested in taking Haaland this summer because Chelsea have the capital available through their owner to get to a figure that Dortmund can’t afford to say no to.

“Dortmund’s position is they won’t sell this summer. They’ve been briefing that quite extensively.

“They will, of course, lose a significant amount if they retain Haaland for an extra year because there is a release clause in his contract for next summer set at €75m.

“Unless they can try some sort of special deal that gets them more than that, refusing Chelsea’s money is going to be a loss to them that they have to play off against what Haaland can provide for them on the field.

“They’ve already signed a forward Donyell Malen from PSV this week for a significant fee. So they’ve added firepower to their attack which gives them an option should they decide to sell Haaland this summer.

“I think also it’s dependent on what [agent] Mino Raiola decides to do and advises the player to do.

“Obviously, the bigger the transfer fee, the potential for the bigger commission for Raiola and Erling Haaland’s father.

“Abramovich and Chelsea are willing to pay the commission that Raiola is asking for and pay the €30m net salary that Haaland is asking for.

“It’s about exploiting an opportunity and I can understand why they’re offering someone like Werner, who has not been a success and has not done what was expected by Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will begin their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

