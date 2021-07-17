Chelsea FC are “really keen” on signing Erling Haaland this summer and have a “concrete” interest in the Borussia Dortmund striker, according to reporter Julien Laurens.

The 20-year-old forward is widely regarded as one of European football’s most promising attacking talents and he has been in superb form for the German club since joining them in the January transfer window last year.

Haaland scored a staggering 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season and also netted 10 times in the Champions League for the German side.

The Norway international has been linked with a possible move away from Dortmund this summer and Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing the talented attacker.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Norwegian striker, but ESPN reporter Laurens has now claimed that Chelsea FC do have a real interest in landing the Norwegian forward this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said: “I’ve spoken to Mino Raiola and Alfe Haaland and they know the interest from Chelsea is concrete.

“Chelsea are really keen on Erling Haaland.

“In a year’s time, there is this release clause for €75m (£63.9m) that will kick [in].

“Borussia Dortmund are saying, ‘until next year he is staying with us’.

“They don’t care about how much you can offer, Haaland isn’t going anywhere right now.

“If you’re Chelsea and you have £150m, go tempt them. They might reject it [but] Haaland could put pressure on Dortmund to go to Chelsea.”

Haaland netted 41 goals in all competitions last season, making eight assists for Dortmund in the process.

Chelsea FC will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after having finished fourth last term, before clinching Champions League glory under Thomas Tuchel.

