‘I am a normal person’: Erling Haaland breaks silence about Chelsea FC reports

Erling Haaland has appeared to play down speculation linking him with a big-money move this summer by insisting that he is not aware of a move being set to take place.

The 21-year-old Norway international has been strongly linked with a potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues prepare for their first full season under Thomas Tuchel.

Haaland, who is currently taking part in pre-season training with Borussia Dortmund, is considered to be one of European football’s most promising attacking talents.

The forward scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Haaland has now been quizzed about the reports suggesting that he could be on his way to Chelsea FC this summer, and the player moved to play down talk of a big-money transfer.

When asked about the speculation linking him with a £150m move to Chelsea FC at Dortmund’s training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, Haaland told reporters: “I haven’t spoken with my agent in a month. You might have the answer.

“I am a normal person. That’s a lot of money for one person. I hope there is nothing in it.”

Despite plenty of media speculation, Chelsea FC are yet to officially announce any new signings this summer as they prepare for Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge.

