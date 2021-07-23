‘The situation is the same’: Reporter delivers update on Chelsea FC interest in Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund are yet to receive any offers from Chelsea FC for Erling Haaland, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Norway international to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his options in attack ahead of his first full season in charge at the club.

Haaland, 20, is widely considered to be one of European football’s hottest young talents and he scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

The Norwegian’s stock has risen significantly since his move to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg back in January 2020.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to conclude a deal to sign Haaland this summer or not as they aim to mount a serious Premier League title challenge next season.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that Dortmund are yet to receive any offers at all for Haaland this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on Tuesday, Romano said: “Borussia Dortmund’s position is that they haven’t received any bids for Haaland as of today. So we will see what happens.

“They haven’t received any bids or swap deal bids.

“Dortmund are still convinced Haaland is staying. At the moment, the situation is the same.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip