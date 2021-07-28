Journalist reveals why Chelsea FC pulled out of race to sign Real Madrid star

Chelsea FC pulled out of the race to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid because they are content with their options in central defence, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer and he is now believed to be closing in on a move to Manchester United.

Varane, who has less than a year left to run on his contract with the Spanish side, is thought to favour a move to Old Trafford and Manchester United are understood to have agreed an initial fee with Real Madrid for his transfer.

According to Italian journalist Romano, both Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in landing Varane earlier this year, but they pulled out of the running to leave Manchester United with a free run at signing the France international.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “In March, Chelsea were inquiring for Varane and they were really contenders for [him].

“There was also interest from PSG. Two clubs in the race together with Manchester United. What happened?

“Chelsea were really happy with their centre-halves after winning the Champions League.

“Thiago Silva signed a new contract and Antonio Rudiger is discussing a new deal like [Andreas] Christensen, so a centre-half isn’t a priority for Chelsea.

“That’s why Varane wants to feel like a priority for a new club.”

Chelsea FC are being linked with a host of potential signings this summer but they are yet to confirm any new deals ahead of the new campaign.

Thomas Tuchel will likely be keen to add to his squad in the coming weeks as he prepare for his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

