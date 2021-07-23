There is no chance that Chelsea FC would be able to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Chiesa was one of the stars of Euro 2020 and his fine performances helped Italy to win the tournament, beating England in the final at Wembley earlier this month.

The 23-year-old scored two goals in seven games at Euro 2020 to cap an impressive season for the Italian attacker, who netted eight goals and made eight assists for Juventus in 30 Serie A games last term.

There have been some reports suggesting that the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea FC could be interested in deals to sign Chiesa from Juventus this summer.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now poured cold water on those claims by insisting that Juventus will not consider allowing Chiesa to leave the club this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast earlier this week, Romano said: “I see a lot of questions about Chiesa. I see reports in Germany saying Chelsea want Chiesa.

“There’s no chance. Chiesa is 100 per cent staying at Juventus. He is untouchable.”

Chiesa scored 13 goals and made nine assists in 53 games for club and country last season.

