Olivier Giroud sends message to ‘magnificent’ Chelsea FC ahead of exit

Olivier Giroud took to social media to pay tribute to his Chelsea FC team-mates after his move to AC Milan was all but confirmed.

Chelsea FC have agreed a deal with the Italian side to allow Giroud to move to Serie A on a two-year contract.

Giroud joined Chelsea FC from London rivals Arsenal back in the 2018 January transfer window midway through Arsene Wenger’s final campaign at the club.

Chelsea FC are reported to be netting a transfer fee of around £2m for the France international as his spell at Stamford Bridge comes to an end.

The deal was yet to be officially announced on Friday but Giroud preempted the confirmation by paying tribute to his Chelsea FC team-mates via a post on Twitter.

Posting on Twitter, Giroud wrote: “To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments.

“I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent.

“Love Oli G.”

Giroud, 34, scored 10 goals in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season as they finished in fourth place in the Premier League table and won the Champions League.

The French forward scored six times in the Champions League to help them win the trophy for the second time in the club’s history.

