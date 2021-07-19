Chelsea FC are “confident” of being able to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer and could include Tammy Abraham as part of the deal, according to Ian McGarry.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Norway international to Stamford Bridge this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge in south west London.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents and he scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund last season. He also netted 10 times in the Champions League for the German side.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to complete what would be a blockbuster deal to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer or not.

Now, McGarry has claimed that English striker Abraham could be included as part of a deal designed to tempt Dortmund into selling Haaland this summer, and that Chelsea FC are confident of being able to land the Norway international.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “We reported six weeks ago that Abraham would be one of the players included in a potential deal for Haaland.

“It’s also our understanding that Abraham has had a conversation with Thomas Tuchel regarding his future at the club.

“Tuchel has been less than reassuring with regards to his chances of game-time in the coming season.

“That being the case, Abraham has a decision to make – to leave the club in a transfer or on loan and get game-time because he has played only twice in the Premier League since mid-February. He clearly isn’t fancied by the German coach.

“With [Olivier] Giroud going to Milan, Chelsea have been left with [Michy] Batshuayi and [Timo] Werner as recognised number nines, neither of whom are fancied by Tuchel… So they are confident Haaland will come in.

“We’ve reported that the wages for Haaland have been signed off by Abramovich. It’s now just of agreeing a fee with Dortmund. Dortmund are playing hard-ball.

“Chelsea are confident they can get the deal done because Dortmund don’t want to lose the player and lose around €40m to €50m in value as it stands.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth and won the Champions League last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip