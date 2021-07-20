Jan Aage Fjortoft rates Chelsea FC’s chances of signing Erling Haaland

Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that there is a decent chance that Chelsea FC could end up signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Blues have been linked with a big-money move to sign the attacker this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at the club.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season and he is rated as one of European football’s most promising attacking talents.

The Norway international, who moved to Dortmund in January 2020, also netted 10 times in the Champions League for the German side last season.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will firm up their reported interest in signing Haaland by making an offer ahead of the new Premier League season.

Former Norway international Fjortoft believes that a move for Haaland to Chelsea FC could well be on the cards this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Fjortoft said: “You can only imagine how much money Dortmund have lost (due to the pandemic).

“They got some of the money back by selling Jadon Sancho.

“I still think there is a chance this could happen. If you see it from the point of view of Chelsea and the management of Chelsea, [they] have Tammy Abraham, Hakim Ziyech, [Callum] Hudson Odoi – these players could get half of the Haaland fee from some other desperate clubs at the end of the transfer window.

“Chelsea have players to sell as well. I think it could be a good business case for them.

“We haven’t even started to mention how much they could earn if they compete for the Premier League or even win the Premier League.

“So I think this is the perfect striker for them.”

Chelsea FC are looking to strengthen their squad as they aim to challenge for the title next season after their fourth-placed finish and Champions League triumph last term.

The Blues will kick off their new campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

