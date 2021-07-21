Pundit: This signing would make Chelsea FC title favourites with Man City

The signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund would immediately transform Chelsea FC into Premier League title favourites alongside Manchester City, according to Craig Burley.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential recruits this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

Haaland has been touted as a potential target for the south west London side as Tuchel considers adding to his attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of European football’s most promising attacking players.

Haaland netted a staggering 37 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season and he has been linked with a blockbuster move away from the German side this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to conclude a deal to sign Haaland this summer or not, but Burley believes that the arrival of the Norway international would immediately transform the Blues into title favourites alongside defending champions Manchester City.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Burley said: “He [Tuchel] has shown what a good manager he is.

“The big question was, what could he do? He answered that. Now go and give him the money to get him the hottest property [Erling Haalanad] in world football.

“If he does [get Haaland], they’re up there with Man City as the favourites. That’s how much of a difference Haaland would make.”

Chelsea FC won the Champions League and finished fourth last season, and the Blues will be eager to mount a serious Premier League title challenge next term.

