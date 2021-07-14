Chelsea FC regard Erling Haaland as the “perfect” striker signing this summer but have not yet tabled an official bid for the Borussia Dortmund star, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in signing the 20-year-old Norway international this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising attacking talents and he has been in superb form for Dortmund since he moved to the club.

The striker scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games for the German club and also netted 10 times in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will make an official bid to land Haaland this summer or not but Italian reporter Romano has now delivered an update on the Blues’ apparent interest on bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Haaland will continue to fight for Dortmund until his last day at the club.

“Talking about Chelsea, we know they have an interest. It’s normal they have an interest in Haaland. They see him as the perfect striker.

“They know signing [Inter Milan’s Romelu] Lukaku is impossible this summer.

“They want to try for Haaland but as I always say, Dortmund are still in the same position. They want to keep Haaland.

“It will take something crazy from Chelsea. There is still no official bid. Dortmund are convinced Haaland will stay.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Champions League last season under Tuchel.

