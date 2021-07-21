Shaka Hislop believes that Chelsea FC should consider going all out to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Blues have been linked with a big-money swoop to sign the Norway international this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The 20-year-old striker is widely considered to be one of the hottest prospects in European football and he has been in superb form for Borussia Dortmund since his move to the club back in January 2020.

Haaland netted 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games for the German side last season and he also scored 10 times in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to tempt Dortmund into selling Haaland this summer or not as the Blues prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

Hislop has now suggested that the south west London side should do all they can to try and land Haaland this summer to transform Tuchel’s side into genuine Premier League title contenders for the forthcoming season.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Hislop said: “If you’re Chelsea, you keep pushing a little bit more, a little bit more [to sign Haaland].

“You continue to test Dortmund’s resolve because if Haaland delivers 30 goals a season – and he will – I see Chelsea up alongside Man City competing for the Premier League title.

“The other side of the coin is you wait for 12 months and he’s available for €75m.

“I’m not so sure Chelsea will be top of the list in terms of where Haaland goes [next summer].

“Chelsea need a striker right now to give them goals. Who is that? There aren’t that many near that class.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place and won the Champions League under Tuchel last season.

