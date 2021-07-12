Chelsea FC and Everton are keeping tabs on Ben White’s situation as the defender continued to be linked with a move to Arsenal, according to Ian McGarry.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a swoop to bring the England international to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of next season.

Arsenal are widely reported to have had a number of bids for the 23-year-old turned down by Brighton and Hove Albion as the Gunners aim to meet the asking price for the centre-half.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to have a bid accepted by Brighton as they look to conclude a deal for the central defender.

Now, McGarry has claimed that both Chelsea FC and Everton are waiting on the sidelines and the two clubs could swoop in with rival offers for White if Arsenal have a bid accepted for the defender.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, McGarry said: “We’ve been discussing for several podcasts the future of Ben White with regards to a potential move to Arsenal.

“We’ve also reported exclusively that there is interest from Chelsea and Everton, who are playing a waiting game to see if Arsenal realise the valuation that Brighton feel is correct for their 23-year-old centre-back and then perhaps will try and gazump Arsenal by offering more money.”

White made 36 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League last season as the Seagulls ended up in 16th place in the table.

