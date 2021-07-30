Ian McGarry: Chelsea FC have offered attacker as part of deal for Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC have offered Borussia Dortmund the chance to sign Timo Werner as part of their bid to land Erling Haaland this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to land the 21-year-old Norway international in recent weeks as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Haaland is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents and he scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Despite all of the media speculation, there has been no official word from Chelsea FC about their reported interest in signing Haaland this summer.

According to McGarry, however, Chelsea FC would be willing to offload Werner to Dortmund this summer in order to get a deal for Haaland over the line.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast earlier this week, McGarry said: “Elsewhere on Chelsea’s list of course, as we’ve consistently reported ahead of anyone else, is their interest in Erling Haaland.

“The Borussia Dortmund striker has an outrageous record of goals per game in terms of ratio.

“It’s our understanding that Timo Werner, who it’s safe to say did not enjoy a very good debut season at Stamford Bridge, was offered as part of a deal for Haaland.

“Therefore, obviously, negating part of the fee in terms of the quite substantial amount Dortmund are quoting for Haaland in excess of €150m at this point.

“I’m told that Werner unlike [Kai] Havertz hasn’t adapted well to life in England. He has not assimilated himself necessarily very well. He’s an introverted character. Havertz is extroverted. Even though he has the safety net of having Havertz as an international team-mate and other players like Antonio Rudiger, it just hasn’t happened for him.

“I’m told Dortmund want cash only. That’s not really a surprise Werner was offered because the club know they’ve got a difficult task ahead of them to get him into form and the player himself needs to convince himself that is going to happen for him.”

Werner scored six goals and made eight assists in 35 games in the Premier League for Chelsea FC last season as the Blues finished fourth and won the Champions League.

Chelsea FC will kick off their campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

