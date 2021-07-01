Jamie Redknapp is tipping Gareth Southgate to recall Mason Mount to his starting line-up for England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine on Saturday night.

The Chelsea FC midfielder started both of England’s first group games against Croatia and Scotland but was forced to self-isolate after having come into contact with Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, Mount sat out England’s victories over the Czech Republic and Germany but should now be back available for selection again as the Three Lions prepare for their showdown with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

Mount has been in top form for both club and country lately, and former England and Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp is expecting to see the 22-year-old go straight back into the starting line-up for Saturday’s showdown.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “There’s a lot of different options for Gareth. Against Ukraine, we might have to play in a slightly different way.

“They looked very tired after the Sweden win which went to extra-time, so it feels to me that we’re going to have to play more attacking players.

“Mason Mount might be his first port of call, he started the games before the Covid ban. I think Mason Mount will certainly start and I would love for Jack Grealish to play.

“Gareth is going to have to manage his team really well but we’ve got really fresh players unlike other teams which bodes well.”

Mount scored six goals and made five assists in the Premier League for Chelsea FC as the Blues finished in fourth place in the top-flight table under Thomas Tuchel last season.

The midfielder also netted twice in 11 games as Chelsea FC won the Champions League last term.

