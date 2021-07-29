Glen Johnson: Chelsea FC likely to sell these to players this summer

Glen Johnson believes that Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on their way out of Chelsea FC this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 29 July 2021, 21:30 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Chelsea FC are likely to sell Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi if the right offers come in this summer, according to Glen Johnson.

The south west London side are currently preparing their squad for the new campaign as they gear up for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues made their first official signing of the summer on Wednesday after they completed a deal to bring in Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer from Fulham.

Chelsea FC are believed to be on the lookout for a number of other signings this summer as they aim to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

The futures of both Abraham and Hudson-Odoi have been talking points in recent weeks due to the fact that both of them fell down the pecking order under Tuchel in the second half of last season.

Now, former Chelsea FC star Johnson has stated his belief that the pair could well be on their way out of the club this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Johnson said: “I think if they get the right offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi or Tammy Abraham this summer then they will sell them. Definitely.

“Regarding Callum, it’s just not clicking for him is it? He’s in and out the side and I don’t think the manager thinks that he can rely on him.

“He’s sensational when he wants to be but you can’t survive in the Premier League by performing when you want to. You need to perform week in, week out. I don’t think he has the type of mentality that you need to work under Thomas Tuchel.

“I think he will go on to have a fantastic career but he needs to find the right club to flourish.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Erling Haaland
'Rumours are fake': Fabrizio Romano says Man United are not looking to sign Erling Haaland
Thomas Tuchel
'Negotiations are progressing well': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC want to sign Jules Kounde
Erling Haaland
‘I am a normal person’: Erling Haaland breaks silence about Chelsea FC reports
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC prepared to accept £40m offer for Tammy Abraham - report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC hope to sign Adama Traore in cut-price deal - report
Related Articles

Home »
Erling Haaland
'Rumours are fake': Fabrizio Romano says Man United are not looking to sign Erling Haaland
Thomas Tuchel
'Negotiations are progressing well': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC want to sign Jules Kounde
Erling Haaland
‘I am a normal person’: Erling Haaland breaks silence about Chelsea FC reports
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC prepared to accept £40m offer for Tammy Abraham - report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC hope to sign Adama Traore in cut-price deal - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network