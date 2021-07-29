Glen Johnson: Chelsea FC likely to sell these to players this summer

Chelsea FC are likely to sell Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi if the right offers come in this summer, according to Glen Johnson.

The south west London side are currently preparing their squad for the new campaign as they gear up for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues made their first official signing of the summer on Wednesday after they completed a deal to bring in Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer from Fulham.

Chelsea FC are believed to be on the lookout for a number of other signings this summer as they aim to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

The futures of both Abraham and Hudson-Odoi have been talking points in recent weeks due to the fact that both of them fell down the pecking order under Tuchel in the second half of last season.

Now, former Chelsea FC star Johnson has stated his belief that the pair could well be on their way out of the club this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Johnson said: “I think if they get the right offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi or Tammy Abraham this summer then they will sell them. Definitely.

“Regarding Callum, it’s just not clicking for him is it? He’s in and out the side and I don’t think the manager thinks that he can rely on him.

“He’s sensational when he wants to be but you can’t survive in the Premier League by performing when you want to. You need to perform week in, week out. I don’t think he has the type of mentality that you need to work under Thomas Tuchel.

“I think he will go on to have a fantastic career but he needs to find the right club to flourish.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

