Jorginho has been a “totally different player” at Euro 2020 compared to his performances for Chelsea FC, according to former Liverpool FC star Ray Houghton.

The 29-year-old Blues midfielder has been a regular fixture in the Italy team at the tournament and his performances have helped them to book their place in Sunday’s final against England.

Jorginho scored seven goals in 28 Premier League games for Chelsea FC last season and he also made 12 appearances in the Champions League for the south west London side to help them win the European crown.

The midfielder has been a constant presence in Roberto Mancini’s Italy side at Euro 2020 and he scored the decisive penalty in Tuesday night’s shootout against Spain to secure their place in the final at Wembley.

Former Liverpool FC star Houghton has been impressed by Italy’s performances during the tournament and claims that the midfielder looks unrecognisable compared to his displays in a Chelsea FC shirt.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Express, Houghton said of Italy’s performances: “They have been outstanding.

“What’s great about them is the way that they defend and the way that they get after you and win the ball back.

“They have a goal threat – Immobile is not everyone’s cup of tea but he’s done well, Insigne has a few goals.

“But the one that nobody seems to be talking about is Jorginho.

“He looks a totally different player to when he plays for Chelsea.

“He looks like he has more energy, and he gets around the pitch more. He gets tighter to people.

“With the back four and goalkeeper that he has behind him, he looks a lot more comfortable squeezing up the pitch. They have been really impressive, Italy.”

Jorginho scored eight goals and made two assists in all competitions last season as he helped the Blues to finish in fourth place in the Premier League and win the Champions League title.

