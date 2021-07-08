Jorginho’s agent has revealed that the midfielder has been attracting interest from other clubs but the Italy international is keen to open talks with Chelsea FC about a new contract.

The 29-year-old has been in excellent form for Italy at Euro 2020 and he scored the decisive penalty in their shootout victory over Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Jorginho was a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team last season and he scored seven goals and made one assist as the Blues finished fourth in the Premier League.

The Brazil-born midfielder also scored one goal and made one assist in 12 Champions League games last season as the south west London side won the European trophy.

Jorginho’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new deal at the south west London club.

Now, the player’s agent Joao Santos has revealed that Jorginho is keen to negotiate a new contract with Chelsea FC director Marina Granovskaia.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Marte, as quoted by Metro, Santos said: “Today, Jorginho’s valuation is around €50m (£42.8m). If a team arrives… obviously he has made it to many finals.”

Asked if he had been approached by another club looking to sign Jorginho, Santos replied: “Yes, but our first thought is to speak to Marina Granovskaia about the renewal.

“This is certainly a very important moment in his career, he has been waiting for it for 20 years.”

Jorginho will be expecting to line-up for Italy when they take on England in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

