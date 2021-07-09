Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC ‘really interested’ in extending midfielder’s contract

Chelsea FC are very keen to extend Jorginho’s contract at Stamford Bridge but no talks are yet under way, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old has been one of the stars of Euro 2020 and his performances for Italy have helped Roberto Mancini’s men to set up a final clash against England at Wembley on Sunday.

The midfielder netted the all-important winning penalty in the shootout against Spain in the semi-finals as he helped Italy reach this weekend’s showpiece.

Jorginho was an important player for Chelsea FC last season and he scored seven goals and made one assist in 28 Premier League games for the Blues.

He also scored one goal and made an assist in 12 Champions League games as he helped Chelsea FC to win the trophy against Manchester City back in May.

The midfielder’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and Chelsea FC are looking to extend his deal, according to Italian reporter Romano.

Romano also delivered an update on fellow Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante’s situation, with the World Cup winner’s contract also up in 2023.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 7 July, Romano said: “I think Chelsea aren’t discussing Jorginho’s contract now.

“It will take some weeks but Chelsea are really interested in extending Jorginho’s contract. So if he stays this summer, they’ll start negotiations with him.

“Let’s also talk about Kante. There is nothing happening immediately with him. It’ll take some time. They want to work with him on a new contract so it’s another situation.”

