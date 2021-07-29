Chelsea FC are working on a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla in this summer’s transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge.

Despite speculation linking the south west London side with a number of new acquisitions, Chelsea FC are yet to confirm any new signings ahead of the new campaign.

Sevilla defender Kounde has now emerged as a potential transfer target for the Blues as Tuchel looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for Sevilla last season and he also made one appearance for France at Euro 2020.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea FC are progressing well in talks with Sevilla to conclude a deal for the 22-year-old defender.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said of Chelsea FC’s interest in Kounde: “Chelsea are working on a deal. It’s exclusive news and huge news because Chelsea are working to sign Jules Kounde.

“From what I’m told, negotiations are progressing well. They’re not in a position of an agreement yet but Chelsea and Sevilla are working on it.

“The fee is really interesting because he has a release clause for €80m. Sevilla and Chelsea are discussing to find an agreement on a different price and structure of the deal. We will see about this point and how it will proceed in the coming days.

“For sure, Chelsea are working to sign Jules Kounde. They’re really serious. The key is the position of the player because Kounde was not convinced by Tottenham. Not just the club but Tottenham aren’t playing in the Champions League.

“He has Champions League football at Sevilla and he wants to continue with Champions League football next season.

“That’s why Chelsea are the perfect opportunity for him. He is really keen on this chance.

“It’s up to the two clubs now because the player is ready to accept.”

Kounde scored three goals and made one assist in 43 games for club and country in all competitions last season.

Chelsea FC are poised to kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

