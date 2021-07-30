Chelsea FC have a strong interest in signing defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla and the Blues have made a contract offer to the Frenchman, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The Blues are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

Chelsea FC announced their first signing of the summer this week when they signed Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer from Fulham.

The south west London club continue to be linked with a number of other potential signings as Tuchel looks to steer the Blues towards a Premier League title challenge next season.

Kounde has been touted as a potential target for Chelsea FC as the Blues consider adding to their options at centre-half ahead of the new campaign.

The 22-year-old France international scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for Sevilla last season and also made one appearance for his country at Euro 2020.

Journalist Castles has now revealed that the Blues have long held an interest in landing Kounde and they have made an initial offer of a contract to the player as they look to bring him in from Sevilla.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said of Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in Kounde: “It’s not a new name. It’s someone we knew Chelsea were interested in. They obviously need to strengthen at centre-half…

“I’m told they’ve been in extensive discussions with Jules Kounde’s representatives and they’ve made a contract offer to the young France international that would be acceptable to the player.

“Kounde is interested in moving to Chelsea if a deal can be agreed club to club.

“Obviously, the element that’s left is getting a figure that’s acceptable for Sevilla.

“We’ve talked about Sevilla’s position on this and the fact they need to raise a very significant fee because they owe a large sell-on [fee] to Bordeaux for Kounde.

“La Liga spending limitations are such they won’t be able to use all of the transfer to recruit a replacement even though they’ve done some very good business is the perception in world football this week in taking Erik Lamela plus €25m from Tottenham for their young Spain international Bryan Gil…

“We know Sevilla are open to selling – and Kounde is open to moving.”

