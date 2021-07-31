Stewart Robson believes that Chelsea FC should do what they can to sign the “excellent” Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer.

The Blues are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

So far, however, Chelsea FC have only brought in goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Fulham, as they continue to look for new additions to their squad.

Sevilla defender Kounde has been touted as a possible target for Chelsea FC in recent days as Tuchel considers adding to his options in central defence before the new campaign.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and made one assist last season in 34 La Liga games and he made one appearance for France at Euro 2020.

Former Arsenal star Robson reckons that Kounde would be a great signing for Chelsea FC this summer and he has urged the Blues to get a deal over the line for the young Frenchman.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Robson said: “He’s an excellent centre-half.

“We’ve seen Thomas Tuchel like to play three at the back. Kounde can do most things you want from an outside centre-half.

“He’s quick, he can read danger, he can come out with the ball at the right times, he’s not particularly tall but he’s got a good spring.

“I think he would be an excellent signing [for Chelsea FC].”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

