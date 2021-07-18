Romelu Lukaku’s agent delivers update amid Chelsea FC link

Romelu Lukaku’s agent has appeared to play down the chances of the striker leaving Inter Milan this summer following talk of a possible return to Chelsea FC.

The Belgian striker has been in fine form for the Italian side since his move to the club from Manchester United and he helped them to win the Serie A title last season.

Lukaku, 28, scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in 36 games for the Italian side to help them claim the Serie A title.

The striker was also part of the Belgium squad at Euro 2020, where he scored four goals in five games for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in potentially re-signing Lukaku this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello met with Inter Milan chiefs in recent days to discuss the striker’s situation, and he has hinted that a move is not on the cards this summer.

“It went well, we took stock of various situations,” said when asked about the meeting.

Asked if Inter Milan are “calm” about their situation regarding Lukaku, Pastorello replied: “Yes, sure, sure.

“Romelu is on vacation and I think he deserves a holiday like he’s taking, there are no problems.”

Lukaku scored a total of 42 goals in all competitions for club and country last season, making 12 assists in the process.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip