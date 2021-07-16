Chelsea FC are looking to “upgrade” Mason Mount’s contract at the club, according to Ian McGarry.

The midfielder was one of Chelsea FC’s top performers last season as he helped the Blues to win the Champions League and finish in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Mount’s fine performances at club level earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad at Euro 2020, with the 22-year-old having made one assist in five games at the tournament as the Three Lions reached the final.

The midfielder, who broke into the first team at Chelsea FC under former boss Frank Lampard, scored six goals and made five assists in 36 Premier League games for the Blues last term.

Mount’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in 2024, but the Blues are keen to offer him improved terms this summer following his fine form for club and country, according to McGarry.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “Another player involved in a contract negotiation is Mason Mount.

“The club would like to upgrade is current contract after what has been a developmental but successful season for the player which has concluded in him playing in the Euro 2020 final for England.

“This is a player who was obviously promoted by Frank Lampard before he was sacked and then also put faith in by Thomas Tuchel.

“That contract upgrade could mean anything up to a £50,000-a-week pay-rise on his current salary, which is around £80,000 a week, reflecting and fairly obviously just what an important player he has become for the Stamford Bridge club in terms of their success in terms of the Champions League and a Premier League title challenge next season.”

Mount scored 12 goals and made nine assists for club and country in all competitions last season. He scored twice and made two assists in the Champions League en route to Chelsea FC winning the trophy.

