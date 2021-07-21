Paul Merson names the key signing Chelsea FC need to make

Chelsea FC need to sign a new forward in the summer transfer window, according to Paul Merson.

The Blues are currently preparing for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge after he was brought in to replace Frank Lampard back in January.

Tuchel let the south west London side to a fourth-placed finish and then masterminded their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final back in May.

All eyes are now focused on the players that Chelsea FC could look to bring in as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

With Olivier Giroud having departed to join AC Milan in recent days, there has been plenty of speculation linking the Blues with possible additions up front, with Erling Haaland touted as one potential candidate.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that the Blues should be looking to bring in a new forward this summer to bolster their hopes of winning the title next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “In my opinion, Chelsea need a forward.

“I don’t know what the deal is with Erling Haaland, but they need someone who can score 20 Premier League goals a season.

“Timo Werner is a different kind of player – he’s a willing runner who works hard for the team and is very unselfish.

“However, he doesn’t strike me as someone who can score 20 goals a season, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens there.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

