Jose Mourinho takes aim at Chelsea FC star after Euro 2020 final

Jose Mourinho has criticised Mason Mount for his quiet performance in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

The Chelsea FC midfielder made his fifth start of the tournament for the Three Lions at Wembley on Sunday night but produced a low-key display for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Leonardo Bonucci netted an equaliser for Italy in the 67th minute at Wembley after Luke Shaw had fired England into an early lead.

With the score at 1-1, the game went to extra-time, and Mount ended up being replaced by Jack Grealish in the 99th minute of the clash.

Italy eventually triumphed on penalties after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed their spot-kicks.

Mount enjoyed a breakthrough season with Chelsea FC last term as he helped the Blues to finish fourth in the Premier League and win the Champions League trophy.

However, former Chelsea FC and Manchester United manager Mourinho was not particularly impressed by Mount’s contribution on Sunday night, as he also reiterated his stance that Grealish should have started for the Three Lions.

Mourinho is quoted as saying by The Birmingham Mail: “For example, yesterday, some players, they didn’t come. I don’t remember Mount as an example, I don’t remember him.”

He added: “I keep saying Grealish has to play.”

Mount scored six goals and made five assists 36 Premier League games for the Blues last season.

