Steve Nicol: Chelsea FC will have to make this signing before the new season

Steve Nicol believes that Chelsea FC will have to sign at least one new central defender before the start of the Premier League season.

The south west London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new additions this summer as they gear up for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Blues are being linked with a host of potential new arrivals, but they are yet to officially announce any big-name signings ahead of the new campaign.

Tuchel will be keen to add to his squad this summer as he looks to transform Chelsea FC from top-four challengers to title contenders next season.

Former Liverpool FC star Nicol believes that the Blues will have to address their options in central defence as they get their squad ready for the new season.

Asked whether Chelsea FC need to sign a new centre-half this summer, Nicol told ESPN FC: “You can’t argue with stats and facts but I’m not quite sold on them.

“How long is [Thiago] Silva going to last? I’m not sure about [Andreas] Christensen. They might still get rid of him.

“[Kurt] Zouma is going to be gone. They’re going to have to start signing centre-halves as well.

“I would say Manchester United are slightly ahead of Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC, who won the Champions League and finished in fourth place in the Premier League last term, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

