Emmanuel Petit tells Chelsea FC to make this blockbuster signing

Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea FC to make a blockbuster deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Haaland, 20, is widely regarded as one of European football’s most sought-after attacking talents following his sparkling form for Borussia Dortmund last season.

The Norway international netted 41 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for the German club last season to further raise his stock in European football.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Haaland beyond this summer, but the striker has been touted as a possible target for Chelsea FC in recent weeks.

Now, former Arsenal and Chelsea FC star Petit has stated his belief that the Blues should go all out to try and land the Norwegian star this summer in order to add some much-needed firepower to their squad.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Petit said: “I’ll make it simple.

“Olivier Giroud is on his way out of Chelsea, Tammy Abraham is probably leaving on loan, and Timo Werner is still struggling to score goals consistently and Kai Havertz is not a striker.

“Chelsea need a new striker and someone who scores lots of goals. Erling Haaland is the answer. He’s strong, powerful and young with a bright future in front of him.

“Haaland’s value is already very high, and connections with Tuchel increase his chance of joining Chelsea.

“Offensively, he could become the finisher that Chelsea really need. I can imagine his relationship with Mount, Havertz, Pulisic and Ziyech making him score lots of goals at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea need a top striker, it’s as simple as that.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last season after Tuchel was brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor in late January.

