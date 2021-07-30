Christian Pulisic rates Chelsea FC’s title hopes for next season

Christian Pulisic believes that Chelsea FC will be one of the main contenders for the Premier League title next season following their Champions League triumph last term.

The south west London side will be looking to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the title this term after they ended up in fourth place in the table last season.

Thomas Tuchel is now gearing up for his first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge as he looks to guide the Blues to their first Premier League title triumph since 2017.

Pulisic, who scored four goals and made two assists in 27 Premier League games last season, will be hoping to play more of a key role under Tuchel next term as he aims to establish himself as a regular starter in the Blues team.

The USA international, 22, admits that Chelsea FC’s Champions League win from last season has not quite sunk in yet, but he feels that the Blues will be in a good position to challenge for the Premier League in the forthcoming campaign.

Reflecting on Chelsea FC’s Champions League win, Pulisic said: “I don’t know if it’s totally sunk in yet, it was such an incredible achievement. It’s starting to hit us – it gives us a lot of confidence.

“To be the champions of Europe, it wasn’t an easy journey. We’ve seen now that we can compete with those top teams, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t feel that way.

“They [Manchester City] were one of the best teams last season and to beat them a few times gives us confidence. We have such a strong squad, so I would say anything’s possible.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

