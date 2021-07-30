‘Nothing’: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea FC’s Erling Haaland interest

Chelsea FC have not yet tabled any official bid to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 21-year-old Norway striker to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at the club.

Haaland scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga last season and he is widely considered to be one of European football’s most exciting young talents.

Chelsea FC would likely have to table a huge bid in order to convince Dortmund to sell their prized asset this summer and be successful in luring him to London.

Despite all of the speculation about Haaland’s future, Italian journalist Romano has now claimed that the Blues have not yet made any official offer to sign Haaland this summer at all.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “At the moment from Borussia Dortmund sources, the answer is they have not received any bid for Erling Haaland from Chelsea. Nothing. So the situation is still quiet.

“Dortmund are not selling the player in the last week of the window. If Chelsea want the player, they have to move now, not at the end of the window.

“They haven’t made a proposal, not even including some players. So at the moment, it’s really quiet on Haaland.

“Borussia Dortmund are really convinced the player is staying.

“I’m curious to see what Chelsea will do. The position of Dortmund is he’s going to stay at the club this summer and move next summer on the €75m euros release clause.”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth and won the Champions League last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

The Blues have not won the Premier League title since 2017.

