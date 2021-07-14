Jorginho is happy at Chelsea FC and is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder was one of Italy’s standout performers at Euro 2020 as he helped Roberto Mancini’s men to win the trophy.

The 29-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer of 2023, started all seven of Italy’s games at the tournament as they ended up beating England on penalties in Sunday’s final despite him missing his spot-kick in the shootout.

Jorginho scored seven goals and made one assist in 28 Premier League games for Chelsea FC last season as they finished in fourth place in the table.

He also made 12 appearances in the Champions League for the Blues as he helped them to claim the trophy for the first time since 2012.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jorginho, but Italian reporter Romano has now suggested that the midfielder is happy at Chelsea FC and is not likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “He has a contract until 2023. Chelsea’s policy is to talk about contracts year by year.

“I think they will discuss with Jorginho (his contract) in the coming months.

“It will take some time before we see a new contract but he’s happy at Chelsea and he wants to stay. His agent Santo has said Jorginho is staying this summer. I see Jorginho staying at Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season in Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge.

