Jorginho is set to stay at Chelsea FC beyond the summer transfer window, according to quotes from his agent reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder has been in excellent form for Italy at Euro 2020 and his performances helped the Azzurri reach Sunday’s final against England at Wembley.

Jorginho was also a consistent performer in the Chelsea FC team last season as he helped the Blues to win the Champions League and finish fourth in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old scored seven goals and made one assist in 28 Premier League games last season and also netted once during their Champions League campaign.

Jorginho’s contract at Chelsea FC is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and there has been some speculation about his future in recent days.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that the player’s agent has confirmed that the midfielder will indeed be staying at Chelsea FC beyond the summer transfer window.

Posting on Twitter, Romano reported: “Jorginho agent Joao Santos: ‘He’s staying at Chelsea after the Euros. Tuchel trusts Jorginho and he’ll be part of Chelsea team next season’, he told TMW.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth last term following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment back in January.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip