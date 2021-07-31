Chelsea FC remain in talks over a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side are thought to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this summer as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge at the club.

Despite plenty of speculation linking the Blues with a number of new signings, Chelsea FC have so far only brought in goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Sevilla defender Kounde, 22, has been touted as a possible target for a number of Premier League clubs this summer and Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in landing the Frenchman.

Reporter Romano has now said that the Blues remain in talks about signing the 22-year-old, who himself is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window next month.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said: “Negotiations are ongoing with Chelsea. They want the player, the player wants Chelsea.

“He received a bid from Tottenham a few weeks ago but he wasn’t convinced just because they’re not playing Champions League football.

“He wants to play Champions League as he is playing with Sevilla. That’s why he has accepted the proposal from Chelsea. He has agreed a five-year contract.

“There is still no agreement between Chelsea and Sevilla. They are negotiating and talking. Chelsea want to include Kurt Zouma as part of the negotiation and offering €35m. Sevilla want more – around €45m – and the player to complete a deal. That’s why they still have no agreement.

“They’re working on it. They have chances to sign Kounde this summer.”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth and won the Champions League last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

