Steve Nicol has questioned whether Romelu Lukaku would be a good signing for Chelsea FC this summer amid reports linking the Blues with a move to re-sign the Inter Milan striker.

The south west London side are thought to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge.

Olivier Giroud completed a move to AC Milan earlier this month, while Tammy Abraham struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team under Tuchel towards the end of last season.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea FC could make a move to re-sign their former striker Lukaku this summer to bolster their options up front.

The 28-year-old Belgium international was in fine form last term as he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in 36 Serie A games to help Inter win the Italian title last season.

However, former Liverpool FC star Nicol is not sure whether Lukaku would be the right signing for the Blues this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol said: “Chelsea are in a position now where if they sign a centre-forward, he has to be a natural finisher. That’s the one thing they’re missing.

“As many goals as Lukaku has, he’s not a natural finisher. He has been at Chelsea twice before.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

