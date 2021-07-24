Arsenal are leading the race to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC this summer and the striker is not in the Blues’ plans, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 23-year-old striker struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge last season after falling down the pecking order following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment in January.

Abraham is also contending with increased competition in attack after the Blues brought in Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in big-money deals last summer.

The English forward was limited to just 12 starts in the Premier League last season and made 22 appearances in total in the top flight for the south west London side.

Abraham has been linked with a move away from Chelsea FC this summer and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the forward.

Now, reporter O’Rourke has claimed that Chelsea FC have already made their decision to offload Abraham this summer, with Arsenal interested in the English striker.

Speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast, O’Rourke said: “Tammy Abraham looks like he’s going to leave Chelsea this summer. I think it’s almost nailed-on before the close of the transfer window.

“It’s interesting that Chelsea are thinking about loaning him out rather than taking the money for him. I think it shows how far down the pecking order Abraham has become under Thomas Tuchel.

“He didn’t make the squad for the FA Cup final last season. He’s not in their plans. Both parties are willing to move on here.

“Chelsea [are] happy to let Abraham go and I think Abraham has now come round to the idea that he’s not going to play at Chelsea so he’s ready to move on.

“West Ham are long-term admirers but are struggling to meet £40m fee.

“Arsenal have now come in from nowhere and seem to be heading the race for Abraham.

“If you can get Abraham on loan with an obligation to buy, I think it would be a good deal.”

Abraham scored six goals and made one assist in 22 Premier League games for the Blues last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip