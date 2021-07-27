Thomas Tuchel believes that Kai Havertz has plenty of room for improvement as he prepares for his second season with Chelsea FC.

The Germany international enjoyed a solid debut campaign in England after he was brought to Stamford Bridge in a big-money deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Havertz, 22, made something of a slow start to life in the Premier League following his move but his form improved in the second half of the campaign after Tuchel was brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

The German scored four goals and made three assists in 27 Premier League games last term and he ended up netting the crucial winning goal in their Champions League final win over Manchester City back in May.

Havertz then went on to make four appearances for Germany at Euro 2020, where he scored two goals for Joachim Low’s side before they were knocked out by England in the last 16.

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel believes that Havertz can be satisfied with his start to life in England but he is hoping to see more from him next season.

Asked about Havertz’s performances at Euro 2020 in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Tuchel replied: “For him personally, he played a good Euros.

“He was a threat constantly in the German team for the others to score.

“Of course he had an excellent ending to our season and although the German team did not do so well at the Euros, I think he can personally be satisfied with the first steps he made here in England and with the outcome for him.

“There’s things to improve, things to keep the level up high, where he can play and he proved that he can play. This is the next step.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

