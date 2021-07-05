Chelsea FC star Timo Werner rates England’s chances of winning Euro 2020

Timo Werner has claimed that England have a great chance of winning Euro 2020 after their impressive 4-0 victory over Ukraine at the weekend.

The Three Lions produced a sparkling display against Andriy Shevchenko’s side in Rome as they ran riot and secured a thumping victory to book their spot in the semi-finals against Denmark on Wednesday night.

Harry Kane scored at the start of each half, adding to goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson as Gareth Southgate’s men progressed through to the last four.

Werner was on the losing side as Germany were knocked out by England at Euro 2020 in the last 16 last week.

And the Chelsea FC attacker believes that the Three Lions have an excellent chance of winning the tournament at Wembley this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Werner replied when asked if England can win Euro 2020: “Yes I think so! After yesterday, of course.

“They played a brilliant game against Ukraine and I think in the end they were the better team in the game on Tuesday [against Germany].

“So they have all they need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best.”

England will take on either Italy or Spain in the final should they overcome Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Werner, who signed for Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig last summer, failed to scored in three appearances for Germany at Euro 2020.

