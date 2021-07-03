Peter Crouch believes that signing Erling Haaland this summer would immediately transform Chelsea FC into Premier League title contenders for next season.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in landing the Borussia Dortmund superstar this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old is widely considered to be one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents and he scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Chelsea FC will have their sights firmly set on challenging for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

It remains to be seen whether the south west London side will cough up the huge transfer fee likely to be required to secure the services of Haaland this summer.

But former England and Liverpool FC striker Crouch clearly feels that Haaland would be an excellent signing for the Blues.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Crouch said: “If Chelsea sign Erling Haaland, they are title contenders without a doubt.

“They’ve got a squad capable of a title challenge and will have confidence after winning the Champions League.

“If they get Haaland, they’re 100 per cent in it.

“It’s going to be a fascinating season to see if anyone can topple Manchester City.”

Chelsea FC, who appointed Tuchel as Frank Lampard’s successor in January, have not won the Premier League title since 2017.

