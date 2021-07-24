Tony Cascarino tipping Chelsea FC to make this blockbuster signing

Tony Cascarino is backing Chelsea FC to complete the “mind-boggling” signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The south west London side have been linked with a move to bring the Norway international to Stamford Bridge this summer as they gear up for Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign at the club.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents and he scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga for the German side last term.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will indeed make a big offer to land the 21-year-old this summer or not, but Cascarino seems to be convinced that a deal for Haaland to move to Stamford Bridge is very much in the pipeline.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cascarino said: “Tammy (Abraham) has been rumoured to go so they’re making space. They have to do that because of financial fair play.

“Some people will say that doesn’t work but clubs are trying to abide by the rule and they have to move people out.

“For them to do that they are going to do a mind-boggling transfer and I think it will be Haaland.

“Whether everyone says no it’s next year and that’s in his contract, Chelsea are going to offer big money for somebody and I suspect it will be him.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in fourth place in the table last term.

The Blues will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

