West Ham United are yet to receive any offers for Declan Rice this summer despite speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea FC.

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying his summer holidays after playing a key role in helping England to reach the Euro 2020 final earlier this month.

Rice has been in excellent form for West Ham lately and the midfielder scored two goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League games for the Hammers last term.

The midfielder also made seven starts for England at Euro 2020 as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to reach the final against Italy at Wembley.

Rice has long been touted as a potential target for Chelsea FC as the Blues consider strengthening their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

However, talkSPORT reporter White has now claimed that the east London club are yet to receive any offers from any club for Rice this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, White said: “I can tell you there has been no bid for Declan Rice so far, they don’t want one.

“There haven’t even been any conversations from other clubs regarding Declan Rice.”

Rice made 34 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United last season as the Hammers finished in sixth place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip