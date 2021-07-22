Tammy Abraham should consider a move away from Chelsea FC this summer, according to Carlton Cole.

The English striker’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point in recent months due to the fact that he found his playing time limited towards the end of last season.

Abraham had been given a chance to shine in the first team under Frank Lampard in his first season in charge but the 23-year-old found his opportunities to be more restricted last term.

The striker only made 12 starts in the Premier League and he only featured a handful of times in the top flight following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment back in January.

Abraham also did not feature in any of the Blues’ Champions League knockout games as they beat Manchester City in the final to lift the trophy in May.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Abraham beyond this summer, but ex-striker Cole feels that he should be looking to move away from the south west London club in search of more regular playing time.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cole said: “You get to a point where you have got to know your worth.

“He has gone on loan and done really well at Aston Villa, Swansea and came back to Chelsea, done well. They still don’t value him the way they should do and the way he feels he should be valued.

“He didn’t play at the backend of last season and he is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans obviously because he didn’t play.

“Tuchel doesn’t fancy him and I would look at other options if I were him and say, ‘let me go and be the main man somewhere’.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

