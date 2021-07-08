Chelsea FC have been presented with the chance to sign Antoine Griezmann from FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that FC Barcelona have offered Griezmann to Chelsea FC as the Spanish side look to drastically reduce their inflated wage bill.

The same article states that the Camp Nou outfit are facing financial difficulties after Lionel Messi became a free agent last week as the Spanish side struggle to raise the funds to pay for the Argentinian head coach’s new contract.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona’s primary goal is to offload Griezmann to create space on their wage bill to get Messi back on their books ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Daily Star go on to explain that Messi wants to stay at Camp Nou but the Spanish side can’t sort out the club legend’s new deal due to a strict La Liga salary cap.

The newspaper write that FC Barcelona have decided to put Griezmann on the market and the Spanish side have offered the French forward to Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain.

Griezmann’s representatives are set to head to the English capital to evaluate interest in the France international, according to the report.

The Barca star scored 13 times and made seven assists in 36 games last term.

