Chelsea FC have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The 23-year-old defender’s situation at Brighton has been a talking point this summer amid Arsenal’s widely reported interest in landing the centre-half.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move for the central defender this summer and they have been widely reported to have had at least one bid turned down by the Seagulls so far.

White, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, made 36 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League last season to help them remain in the top flight.

Now, Castles has claimed that Arsenal are set to face competition from their London rivals Chelsea FC for White’s signature, with the journalist suggesting that the Blues have “notified” the defender about their interest in signing him this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 3 July, Castles said: “We’ve told you to expect a lot of competition for Ben White.

“We told you some time ago that Brighton want a fee over £50m for the player. Arsenal made the first offer but it was rejected by Brighton.

“It’s my understanding that this week they improved the offer and increased the initial down payment and made the schedule of payments over the course of the contract more attractive for Brighton.

“As yet, there’s not an agreement between the two clubs for the transfer fee. Why not an agreement? It’s the degree of interest in White. His age, a young England international, his speed, comfort on the ball. It’s a balance of characteristics that clubs are looking for in a centre-half these days.

“We’ve told you there’s been an interest from Manchester City. I now understand Chelsea have notified the player of their interest in signing him.

“I think that’s significant competition for Arsenal. Chelsea can offer Champions League football, they can offer a club based in London but a club that can be immediately competitive for a Premier League title and a club that hasn’t shown hesitation in spending aggressively to get players of Ben White’s profile and age.”

Arsenal are yet to officially announce any new signings this summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at The Emirates.

