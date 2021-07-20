Chelsea FC are interested in a swap deal involving Callum Hudson-Odoi and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman in the current transfer window, according to a report in France.

L’Equipe, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues are eager to replace Hudson-Odoi this summer after the England international was used sparingly by Thomas Tuchel last term.

The same article states that Bayern are long-term admirers of the 20-year-old after the Bundesliga giants attempted to sign Hudson-Odoi a few years ago.

According to the same story, Coman is facing an uncertain future at Bayern given that the German champions are reluctant to match the France winger’s contract demands.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are hoping to agree a swap deal with Bayern that would see Hudson-Odoi and Coman move in opposite directions.

L’Equipe claim that Bayern value Coman at around £77m and point out that French winger still has two years left to run on his current deal at the Bundesliga side.

The media outlet add that Liverpool FC and Manchester City are also interested in Coman.

The 25-year-old scored five times and made 10 assists in 29 games in the Bundesliga last term.

Coman has won two Ligue 1 titles, two Serie A crowns, six Bundesliga trophies and the Champions League once during a decorated career so far.

