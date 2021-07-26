Chelsea FC are readying an opening bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in England.

Eurosport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC have been tracking Rice since last summer when Thomas Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard wanted to sign England international.

The same article states that Tuchel has retained an interest in signing the West Ham midfielder to bolster his options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are hoping to secure Rice’s signature in a £60m-£70m deal despite West Ham valuing the Euro 2020 finalist at £100m.

Eurosport go on to write that West Ham don’t want to sell Rice in the current transfer window but Chelsea FC won’t be deterred from an opening offer for Rice.

The media outlet believe that Rice would welcome the chance to make a switch to Chelsea FC this summer after he started his youth career at the west London side before transferring to West Ham in 2015.

Rice is thought to have concerns about West Ham’s ambitions for the upcoming campaign, according to the report.

The Chelsea FC star scored two goals and made one assist in 32 games in the Premier League last term.

